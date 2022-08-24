ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Breaux Bridge man was killed in a hit and run when he was thrown from his bicycle and struck by the vehicle. Police are looking for the hit and run driver.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop I, troopers began investigating a crash around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The crash involved a bicyclist on Hwy. 182 near Whispering Oaks Drive in St. Landry Parish.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a man was riding a bicycle southbound on LA 182 near the centerline. At the same time, the driver of a Toyota Camry, who was also traveling south on LA 182, struck the bicycle from the rear. The impact caused the man to be thrown from the bicycle and into the northbound lane of travel, where he was struck by another unknown vehicle that was traveling north on LA 182.

Davonte Chane Edwards, 22 of Breaux Bridge, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota was not injured and showed no signs of impairment. Toxicology samples were obtained from the driver of the Toyota and the bicyclist. Both samples will be submitted for scientific analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers are asking the public for their assistance in locating the hit and run vehicle and driver. Anyone with information regarding this crash is urged to contact Louisiana State Police Troop I office at 337-262-5884.