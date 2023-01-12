ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) An Arnaudville man with over a dozen charges for sex crimes against juveniles is back behind bars.

This time, he will not be able to walk out of jail, as a St. Landry Parish judge revoked his bond this week.

Jack Ray Senior, 72, is charged with a slew of sex crimes, including two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles, two counts of sexual battery, two counts of aggravated crimes against nature, two counts of molestation of a juvenile or person with a physical or mental disability, two counts of obscenity, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

After Ray violated his protection order against the alleged victims, a judge revoked his bond.

“We feel truly thankful that a piece of justice was definitely served Monday morning in St. Landry Parish,” the mother of one of Ray’s alleged victims said.

She says Ray previously faced a judge in September, who lowered his bond to $135,000, allowing him to bond out of jail. The judge, however, also issued a protective order against his victims.

The judge told Ray his bond would be revoked if he violated the protective order, which he did in December. The alleged victim’s mother recalls Monday’s court hearing.

“He was even told by the judge, ‘Here I sit, I gave you the benefit of the doubt, and you specifically turned around and did exactly what you were told not to do. So now I stand behind my word, and I revoke your bond,'” the mother added.

“They actually made me calm down because I actually just hollered out saying, ‘Halleluiah! Thank you, Jesus! My babies can sleep at night now.'”

The mother of the alleged victim, who chose to stay anonymous, says she feels as if justice is being served for her children.

“An individual that can rob the innocence of a child so willingly, you want these children to live in fear, and as a mother, my children will not live in fear. My children will stand on the rooftop and shout out, ‘You might have done this, but you didn’t rob me of my joy. I hold my joy, not you.’ The justice that we got on Monday helps them to hold that piece of joy.”

Ray is being held in the St. Landry Parish Jail without a bond. The only way he’ll be released is if he files an appeal, and a judge grants it.

The mother of the alleged victim also says Bikers Against Child Abuse, or BACA has been a pillar of hope and support for Ray alleged victims.