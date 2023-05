ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – St. Landry Parish authorities have issued a BOLO alert for Lauren Maria Venable.

Lauren Maria Venable is described as a 34 year old white female that is 5′-4″ and 145 lbs. She has light brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen on April 28, 2023 at approximately 5:00 pm at her residence, 1684 Hwy 752 in Church Point. She has been diagnosed with multiple medical concerns, as per family members.