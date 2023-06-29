ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Two Acadiana police departments will be patrolling the streets a little safer after today.

Bob Giles and Giles Automotive donated six bulletproof vests to local St. Landry Parish police departments. The vests will provide personal protection to officers in the line of duty.

Giles has donated over 120 bulletproof vests to law enforcement departments throughout Acadiana since 2016.

“This donation by Mr. Giles and Nissan is going to assist our department in making sure that our officers are safe, that we have protective body armor when we go out to answer calls and things of that nature. So, this is gonna assist us and help officers with the way they feel when they go on calls,” explained Detective Williams with Washington PD. “It’s gonna help the e’spirit de corps of our department.”

Giles encourages other business owners and community members to find ways to give back as well.