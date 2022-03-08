PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) — A group of cyclists will ride more than 700 miles along the Gulf Coast to raise money for charity.

News 10’s Rodricka Taylor speaks to the group as they make several stops in Acadiana.

The simple act of bike riding goes beyond exercise or having fun.

For the Fuller Center Bicycle Adventure group, riding bicycles also brings awareness to poverty housing.

“We are raising funds for the Fuller Center For Housing. We work in disaster relief. We have some domestic projects similar to Habitat for Humanity. We’re also sending teams abroad to different covenant partners,” Tiffany Ellis said.

The group says they started their journey in Laguna Beach, Florida and have over 20 bike riders as they stop in several cities throughout Acadiana.

“We’re traveling 750 miles. This is one of our longer days. We have 101 miles today, so we have rest stops every 25 miles,” Ellis said.

The group’s first bike ride was in 2008.

“We’re raising awareness, but we’re also building as we go,’ she said.

They say they have raised more than $3.5M and worked on nearly 250 homes through the years.

News 10 caught up with the group at one of their resting stops in Port Barre.

“Feeling a little sore. I’m feeling it today,” Ellis said.

“Right after a day of cycling quite often, I’m a little tired, but after goodnight rest, I’m ready to go again the next day,” member Jim Brien said.

“Three years ago I did a segment from Minnesota to Madison Wisconsin, it’s a life-changing experience helping out all the different people that need help. I’m just glad that I can help out, and this ride is an opportunity to raise some money for the Fuller Foundation.”

The group plans to finish their journey in Galveston, Texas by Saturday.