OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard has announced cuts to the 2023 proposed budget required by the parish council have been made.

In an ordinance Wednesday night at the monthly parish council meeting, members voted to reduce the 2023 general fund budget by 10%.

Bellard signed the ordinance Thursday after reviewing the general fund budget and finding areas he could cut, according to a news release issued by the parish Friday.

“I spent the day reviewing the budget with a fine-toothed comb and found in a couple of areas we could cut without cutting employees,” Bellard said in the release. “I’m not going to cut 10 percent of anything that will affect the services we provide to the parish.”

Bellard said he could reduce spending now because of expected expenditures that would not materialize until the 2024 fiscal year.

“Once we learned that certain grants and appropriations would not be received until the next fiscal year, we knew we could remove the expenditures tied to those funds and add them to the 24 budget,” Bellard said.

He said grants and appropriation for debris removal and generator projects would not be received this year but was budgeted for 2023 because the parish government was expecting to receive the funds and start those projects this year.

“We’ve now learned that those funds would be coming later, so it made sense for us to remove them from the budget and protect our employees and services we offer from any cuts,” Bellard said.

