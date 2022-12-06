UPDATE, 11:33 A.M.: Shortly after kids were released back to class, a new note was found written on the wall of the bathroom warning of a bomb.

All students have been evacuated. St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is on the scene searching the school. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

ORIGINAL, 9:28 A.M.: ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Beau Chêne High School was on brief lockdown due to a possible threat.

According to Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, one of the students showed a possible threat to school administrators.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted on the investigation. The school has resumed normal session and the lockdown is lifted.