ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Port Beary? A video captured in St. Landry Parish just north of Port Barre seems to give the nearby town’s name some phonetic accuracy.

A woman was driving on La. 359 north near Waxia when she captured a video of a bear running across the highway. She said this is her second encounter with wildlife on the road in a short time period; three weeks ago she hit a deer.

She noticed the bear when she saw an 18-wheeler stopped with the driver standing in her lane with a camera out. When she looked where the camera was pointing she spotted the bear, but she thought it was a hog at first.

The woman was driving near Thistlethwaite State Wildlife Management Area, which could be part of the reason the bear was in such close proximity.