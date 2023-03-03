ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO) is seeking the identity of a man accused of stealing a woman’s car key, house key, and more.

SLPSO said that around 9 p.m. on Feb. 28, the unidentified man entered the casino inside King’s Truck Stop at 16470 Hwy 190 in the Port Barre area.

Courtesy of SLPSO

He allegedly stole the female victim’s car key, house key, and wallet with her ID, social security card, and Medicaid card, SLPSO said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 948-TIPS.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.