ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO) is asking for assistance to locate a 28-year-old man.

Andrew Jason Tadlock, 28, was last seen at 9143 Hwy 182 in Opelousas on March 17, according to SLPSO.

Courtesy of SLPSO

SLPSO said that Tadlock may be heading to Kansas and that he has a tattoo on his left arm and another on his right shoulder.

Tadlock has no means of communication, no money, or transportation, according to SLPSO.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SLPSO at (337) 948-6516.