ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO) is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 61-year-old man.

James Ronnie Bourque, 61, was last seen around 11 a.m. on Jan. 11 at the Cooper Crowne Equestrian Center barn, located at 5180 Hwy 182 in Opelousas.

He is described as 5’2, around 125 lbs, and has blonde hair and blue eyes, according to SLPSO.

Courtesy of SLPSO

According to SLPSO, Bourque is driving a black 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with Louisiana license plate number F175095.

Note: the photo below is similar to what Bourque is driving.

Courtesy of SLPSO

Anyone with information is asked to call (337) 948-TIPS.