EUNICE, La. (KLFY) – The Eunice Police Department and the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating multiple early morning shootings they say are connected.

The first shooting happened near the Cash Magic Casino on Highway 190, where police say 27-year-old Delridge Isaiah Robinson died after being shot in the head.

The second shooting happened in the 100 block of town home drive, where two people were injured—19-year-old Dedric James Vigers, Jr., of Eunice and 43-year-old Lakesha Vigers, of Eunice.

Law enforcement said they do not have any suspects or know the motive behind the two shootings, but say to solve these crimes, they need the community’s help.

Chief Kyle Lebouf, of Eunice Police Department, said, “It’s tragic, it ruins lives, it ruins families, and it’s something we just do not like to see. We never know when these things will occur; they just happen sporadically at times. Who knows what led up to it, and that’s yet to be discovered, so we will look into it and we will try to solve these crimes as quickly as we can. That’s what we try to do.”

Early Monday morning, Eunice Police received a call where a man said he and his friend were shot in the car.

Deputy chief Eddie Thibodeaux, St. Landry parish sheriff’s office, said, “Not too far from the Acadiana Medical Center, we located a car in which we found that Delrigde Isaiah Robinson had passed away. He’s 27.”

Eddie Thibodeaux with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said Robinson’s passenger left the hospital. Authorities say the passenger was 19-year-old Dedric James Vigers, Jr. He said Vigers called his mother to pick him up from the hospital. It was when they were heading to town home drive, another shooting happened.

When asked why police believe the two shootings are connected, Chief Lebouf, said, “The victim in the second shooting on town home drive was the passenger in the vehicle of the first shooting, which resulted in a homicide.”

Thibodeaux said Town Home Dr. is where Robinson lived. He said there is a cash reward for information that leads to any arrest.

“Crime stoppers is offering a $2,500 cash reward for the information leading to the arrest in the homicide and an additional $2,500 cash reward for the two shootings that happened in Eunice,” Thibodeaux said.

Investigators sid there will always be fear of retaliation, but law enforcement can not do it on their own.

“We need the public’s help in trying to solve these crimes, not only solving them after they happen but trying to prevent them from happening in the first place,” Lebouf said.

Anyone with information, call Eunice police or St. Landry crime stoppers at 337-948 tips.