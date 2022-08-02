ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — St. Landry Parish authorities have confirmed two ATM robberies in the area within the last 24 hours. It is unknown whether the two are connected at this time.

The first robbery is being investigated by Washington Police at the Family Dollar at 553 Veterans Blvd., according to Police Chief Latoya Trent.

According to the police, a vehicle pulled up to the store and broke through the front window around 1 a.m. The suspects then stole the ATM machine with all of its contents still inside.

The second robbery took place at Lewisburg Grocery. In a similar situation, the suspect drove a vehicle into the store, but were not successful in removing the ATM machine, according to St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Eddie Thibodeaux.

Authorities originally reported the second theft in Lawtell, but this has since been corrected.

There is no more information at this time as these are ongoing investigations. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers at (337)-948-TIPS.