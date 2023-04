OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) An arrest has been made in the April 23 shooting on Kim Drive in Opelousas where an unidentified man was injured.

Brennon Dupre, 21 of Opelousas was booked into the St. Landry Parish Thursday on charges including three counts of assault by drive by shooting and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Police said more arrest are expected.