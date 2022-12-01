OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – An Opelousas man was arrested for burglarizing an officer’s police unit.

According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, patrol deputies responded to a vehicle burglary on Nov. 24 of a police officer’s marked unit. The unit was for a police agency located outside of St. Landry Parish. The officer reported his service weapon, a 9mm Glock 19 handgun, was missing from his assigned unit.

On Monday, detectives received information on a possible location where the handgun was being stored and were able to locate and seize the handgun. They were also able to confirm and identify the subjects that burglarized the police officer’s unit.

Braylon Jones, 18 of Opelousas was arrested on a charge of simple burglary. Bond was set at $5,000. The other subject was a juvenile and no information was given on their status.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Opelousas Police Department were actively working burglary thefts in this area and detectives with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office were able to corroborate the information received through that agency. I would also like to remind everyone that valuables should not be left in a vehicle, including weapons, handbags, purses, electronics, etc,” said Sheriff Guidroz.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff Department’s hotline at 337-948-0970 or 948-1030. All callers and information are kept strictly confidential. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, download the P3 app on your mobile device.

All calls are anonymous and you can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.