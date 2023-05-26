OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – An arrest was made in connection to an Opelousas shooting in October of 2022.

According to Opelousas Police, officers investigated a shooting on Oct. 3 just before 10 p.m. that resulted in a residence in the 1300 block of Gloston St. being struck by several rounds of gunfire. Witnesses reported that 15-20 rounds were fired at the home, but no one in the home was injured. The home was occupied by 6 residents at the time of the shooting.

Jaquarious Guillory, 20 of Opelousas was identified as the suspected shooter. A warrant was obtained for his arrest shortly after the shooting. On Thursday, Opelousas Police Department’s Street Crimes Abatement Team (S.C.A.T.) responded to a shots fired call just after 10:30 p.m. near Leo & Foster St. Officers found Guillory in the area and suspected he may have been involved in the shots fired. That incident is still under investigation at this time.

Guillory was taken to the St. Landry Parish Jail and booked on the following charges:

6 counts of attempted second degree murder

2 counts of aggravated criminal damage to property

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting or any other violent crime to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS) or by using the P3 mobile App. Tipsters will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2500 cash reward.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.