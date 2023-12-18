LOREAUVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A homicide investigation in Iberia Parish led to the arrest of a man in Lafayette Parish.

According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence in the 200 block of Boutte Road where they found a woman who had been fatally stabbed.

With assistance from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Real-time Crime Unit and the Lafayette Police Department, Albert James III, 51, was located in Lafayette Parish.

James was arrested and charged with 2nd degree murder, failure to register as a sex offender, theft of a motor vehicle and warrants for failure to appear and domestic abuse battery. He was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.

Bond has not been set at this time.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

