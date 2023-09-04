OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Opelousas on Aug. 16, authorities said.

Ronnie Jean Jr., 20, a.k.a. “B-Bub,” was taken into custody by law enforcement in Jefferson County, Texas. After extradition proceedings Jean will be transferred back to Opelousas and booked into the St. Landry Parish jail on the following charges:

4 Counts of Attempted First Degree Murder

4 Counts of Assault by Drive-By Shooting

Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities

Illegal Carrying of Weapons

The shooting occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Aug. 16 in the 500 block of Berdie Street. No one was injured, but a vehicle was struck by multiple rounds of gunfire, police said.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to these shootings to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers: 337-948-TIPS, stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App. Tipsters can remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward.