OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The Opelousas Police Department (OPD) made an arrest that lead to the identity of a suspect in a June 2021 incident.

Nyhiem Hogans, 19, was arrested by OPD in connection to an incident which occurred in June 2021.

On June 24, 2021, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office received information that a shooting occurred around Alice Street and Story Street in the Opelousas area.

Police met with the victim who said that he was driving on Alice Street, when he observed a man holding a AK-47 riffle in the middle of the street. This led the victim to turn onto Benjamin Street, with intention of driving to Story Street, stated police.

When the victim drove onto Story Street, an unidentified male holding a pistol with a large extended magazine entered the street from some bushes and started firing shots at the victim’s vehicle. The victim began driving away while the shooter remined hitting their car, according to authorties.

On October 14, 2021, a press released was put out regarding two subjects that were arrested by OPD. The victim recognized Nyhiem Hogans as the man holding the AK-47 in the middle of the road from June.

An arrest warrant was issued for Hogans on December 2, 2021. He was charged with attempted second degree murder, stated police. Hogans was then transported to St. Landry Parish Jail and booked on the arrest warrant on August 23, 2022.

Hogans’ bond is set at $50,000.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.