ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A man has been arrested after accidentally shooting his neighbor while trying to shoot a dog, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO).

Joshua Paul Boudreaux, 42, of Arnaudville has been charged with negligent injury, illegal use of weapons and dangerous instrumentality, according to SLPSO.

SLPSO said that the investigation revealed that Boudreaux shot at his neighbor’s dog after the dog came onto his property. However, Boudreaux missed and hit his neighbor who was standing in his own backyard.

The neighbor sustained a minor injury to his leg and was transported to a local hospital.

Boudreaux told authorities that he was the one who called in the incident and that he had the shooting recorded on his home security system.

Deputies reviewed the video and saw Boudreaux shoot one round toward the dog.

SLPSO said that the bullet ricocheted off a piece of concrete and hit the neighbor.

Boudreaux also told authorities that law enforcement and animal control had been at his home multiple times and even picked up the dog due to aggressive behavior. He also said that he has a child with disabilities and feared for her safety, according to SLPSO.

In an interview with the neighbor, he stated that he was picking up trash when he heard the gunshot and realized he had been hit.

The neighbor also told deputies that he would drop the charges if Boudreaux wrote him a check for $100,000, according to SLPSO.

When the check was not given to the neighbor, Boudreaux was arrested.

His bond is set at $4,500.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.