ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY) Arnaudville Police need the public’s helping locating Robert Anglin, wanted on several felony charges, including aggravated assault on a police officer, domestic abuse aggravated assault with child endangerment, and resisting an officer by force or violence.

Anglin is accused of enticing his rotweilers to attack a police officer who was responding to a domestic disturbance.

Police believe Anglin may be in the Leonville area.

If you know his location, please do not approach, instead call Arnaudville Police or your local 911.