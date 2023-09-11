ARNAUDVILLE, La, (KLFY) — St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that a deputy was attacked in a domestic abuse complaint they were responding to.

Officials said a deputy was dispatched to Arnaudville regarding a domestic dispute. Andre Landrio, 32, and his wife were arguing when he struck her, according to authorities.

The Deputy ordered Landrio to exit their vehicle and refused, so the deputy attempted to physically remove him, said officials.

Authorities reported Landrio then lunged at the deputy and attempted to grab the deputy’s firearm. When distance was created between the two, Landrio approached the deputy and grabbed his hand. The two both fell to the ground and Landrio attempted to grab the deputy’s firearm again and stated he was going to kill the deputy, according to authorities.

Landrio’s wife and a witness jumped into the vehicle and left the scene, said officials. Landrio then disengaged with the deputy, entered the witness’s vehicle to follow his wife and caused the two vehicles to crash. Authorities said Landrio then left the scene of foot.

Landrio was later apprehended by deputies on Sept. 8 after a brief standoff, said officials. He is currently on bond and wearing an ankle monitor for Orleans Parish on three counts of attempted second degree murder