ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Residents in Arnaudville can feel safer when leaving home with a new free 24/7 temporary home surveillance program.

Arnaudville Chief of Police Josh Ross recently announced the program for residents if they feel they need eyes on their home while away for a few days.

“When most people leave, they tend to feel that their property is not protected,” said Ross. “This just adds the ability for them to be able to view for themselves as well as 24-hour viewing here (at the police station).”

According to Ross, residents can call the station to request an officer to come by their home and explain why and where they need surveillance. Officers would position a camera in the front and the back of the house.

Residents are then given an access code to log in and watch their home live while away. Ross says the cameras would stay on the property for as long as the residents are gone without exceeding two weeks. As technology enhances, Ross wants the department to enhance as well to make sure everyone can be accounted for.

“We don’t have, like Lafayette where they have cameras on every corner, we don’t have the capabilities to do so. We don’t have the budget to do so. It is just one small thing where we can kind of isolate a problem and hopefully prevent something from happening just by deploying a couple hundred dollars’ worth of technology,” said Ross.