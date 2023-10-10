OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Even though the jackpot continues to grow, someone around Acadiana could be holding a $50,000 ticket.

According to the Louisiana Lottery, a ticket worth $50,000 was sold at Piggly Wiggly at 8410 Hwy. 182 in Opelousas. The winner purchased one ticket matching 4 of the 5 numbers plus the Powerball number, but without the Power Play option.

This continues a streak of big winners around Acadiana, as a $100,000 ticket was sold in Scott for the Wednesday drawing last week.

The Powerball jackpot continues to climb and currently sits at $1.73 billion after no players matched all six numbers and hit it rich Monday night. The drawing for that prize will take place on Wednesday.

