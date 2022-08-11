OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Jack Joseph Ray, Sr., the Arnaudville man arrested for sex crimes in July and last week, stood in front of a judge Thursday morning.

One week after being arrested for the molestation of a juvenile for the second time, Ray, Sr. stood before a judge once again. Ray, Sr. was arrested on August 4th for 2 counts of sexual battery, indecent behavior with juveniles, aggravated crime against nature, contributing to the delinquency of minors, and molestation of a juvenile or person with a physical or mental disability.

When standing before a judge we learned Ray, Sr.’s attorney was not in attendance, and he wanted to push his court hearing back to stand before judge Doucet rather than Judge Casswell. Court attendee Kari Blasingame says the court appointed him another attorney for the day, but he chose to not go in front of judge Casswell. “He wants to go in front of Judge Doucet who was the judge last week at his lineup hearing.”

With the trial pushed back to September, Blasingame is still satisfied that Ray, Sr. will be off the streets. “We are satisfied with the fact that he is being held and that he will not be able to be on the streets taunting our children as he has been since he bonded out the first time.”

Blasingame also shares confidence in the justice system. “We do have hope in the justice system and we do hope and pray that justice will be served for our children because they deserve it,” says Blasingame.

Ray, Sr.’s next hearing will be on September 1.