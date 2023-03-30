BUNKIE, La. (KLFY) – An Alabama man dies from injuries he sustained in a St. Landry Parish crash that happened earlier this month.

According to the Louisiana State Police, Troopers received a call about a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 182 near Cotton Patch Road around 5 p.m. on March 16 in St. Landry Parish.

The initial investigation showed the crash occurred when a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling east on Hwy. 182 failed to negotiate a curve. The Trailblazer ran off the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned.

The driver, Freddie Thomas, 72 of Thomas of Wilsonville, Alabama was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Troop I was notified on Wednesday that Thomas died from his injuries.

Chemical results are pending and this crash remains under investigation.