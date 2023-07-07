EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — The city of Eunice is asking residents to adopt ducks from a local park. City leaders say the duck overpopulation has become an issue of sanitation and erosion.

“Got mama a duck. She wanted a duck, so we came and got a duck,” Austin Knight said. “It took perseverance. It wasn’t easy.”

Knight, who spent three hours catching ducks at the park, even adopted a mother duck. He and his family plan to hatch and raise her babies, too.

Robert Johnson, the Eunice Recreation Director, says the city just received a $400,000 grant to rehabilitate the Eunice Community Nature Trail and Walking Park.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The duck overpopulation, however, created a problem with sanitation and erosion of the park’s pond.

“The idea of adopt a duck was simply to try to allow the community to get the ducks they really cherish because they’re here everyday feeding them. Rather than us calling in someone in to eradicate them, this gives the community a chance to come get the ducks they’ve been feeding all this time,” Johnson said.

He says these ducks are meant to be adopted and brought home and not eaten. People News 10 spoke with say they don’t plan on it.

“No, I don’t know if I would eat these ducks. They don’t look like they taste too good,” Knight added.

You can head to the park all weekend and try to catch and adopt your very own duck.