ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – An Abbeville man was arrested on Thursday on attempted murder charges in St. Landry Parish, authorities said.

On July 27, an arrest warrant was issued for Darious Javon Lavine for the following charges:

Attempted second degree murder

Home invasion

Aggravated assault

Illegal use of weapons

Illegal possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies.

According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, deputies responded to a local hospital regarding a shooting on July 26.

Detectives said the victim and his girlfriend were arguing with the girlfriend’s mother at their home. The victim and his girlfriend left the home, but later returned and to apologize to the girlfriend’s mother.

According to authorities, at approximately 4:25 a.m., the victim and his girlfriend were asleep in their bedroom when the girlfriend’s mother was standing in the doorway. The girlfriend alerted the victim and said that there were multiple people inside the home. The girlfriend then said she saw her brother, Darious Lavine, holding a black pistol with a green laser light and was attempting to shoot the victim.

When questioned by detectives, the victim confirmed that an argument happened the night before this incident. The victim also confirmed that Lavine began shooting and on the fourth shot, he felt a burning sensation in his left leg and realized he had been shot.

Lavine was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 11 and transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail, where he was booked on the arrest warrant. His bond was set at $192,500.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.