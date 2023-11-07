SUNSET, La (KLFY) — A Sunset man was arrested on Saturday after his aunt passed away under his watch.

Sunset Police said 42-year-old Leonard Radican is being charged with cruelty to the infirmed.

News 10 spoke with one of Radican’s neighbors of many years who says he always noticed something strange but was never aware of what was actually taking place. Adrian Thibodeaux talked about how you can never know who you are living next to.

“I still feel bad about what happened to the old lady because I knew she was in there, but I just didn’t know what was going on,” said Thibodeaux.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sunset police are actively investigating into Radican after his aunt was found dead in the home on Nov. 4. Neighbors say the Radican kept to himself all the time. A nearby resident, Ashley Fanguy says she knew something was up when police showed up to the house on Saturday.

“I always look back there now because I know something happened. They got the caution tape,” said Fanguy.

Thibodeaux says the situation is something everyone can take a lesson from.

“Nothing seemed right about him being there, period. Everybody needs to be aware their surroundings,” said Thibodeaux.

Latest Post