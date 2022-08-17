ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A local company, Bayou State Waste, will take the reins. Collection service will be going from twice a week, to once a week parish-wide.

St. Landry Parish Solid Waste Disposal District said, “It will be cheaper and in the long run do a better job with attendance in the municipalities and also saving streets with lighter trucks.” The new collection day will be determined by your location.

Carts should be placed at the curb the night before your scheduled pick-up or carts must be in place by 4 a.m. on the scheduled pick-up day. “The grid fashion will work a lot better. 14 trucks around the parish instead of 10 or 12 with two response units,” LeBouef added.

One, 96-gallon cart will be provided to each address. When the cart is delivered, it will be placed at the best location for pickup. A serial number and chip is embedded into the cart, so it is to remain at its correct location. That location once delivered, will correspond with the address to which it was delivered, establishing its location. Household garbage should be bagged and tied shut before being placed in the cart.

LeBouef continued, “We are dealing with a curotto or front loader issue. If there is wind, it blows out. There is a series of events that happens without bagging trash.” Solid waste too large or too heavy to fit in the garbage cart is known as bulky waste. That will be picked up on a separate day.

“We want to remind everyone bulky waste, vegetative waste and white goods are different things,” LeBouef said.