EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — This morning , Aaron Jones who allegedly shot a man, woman and toddler committed suicide.

Of the individuals shot, the man died later at a local hospital and the woman and child are back home and recovering.

While she’s thankful she and her toddler survived, she’s now planning the funeral for her fiancée and the father of her children, 24-year-old Kameron Wilson.

News 10 spoke with Wilson’s brother and 5-year-old son, KJ Wilson, as they plan to lay him to rest.

“My mom got shot right here, my brother got shot right here, and my dad got shot in the head. My mom, my dad, or my brother shouldn’t have gotten shot, but my dad told me to go in the house, told my mama go in the house, but my mom stayed outside with him,” said KJ.

Outside, Eunice police say an argument between Kameron Wilson and 38-year-old

Aaron Jones was going on. Kameron’s fiancée Emily was holding their two year old son while witnessing the argument.

Jones pulled out a gun and shot the father of three, Emily and their two year old son. Kameron’s fiancée, Emily, and their three children, aged 1, 2, and 5, are now left without him.

“I know she’s worried about Christmas. She’s worried about the burial and things like that, so we want to try to make things as easy as possible.”

The family has started a GoFundMe, hoping to give Kameron a proper burial.

It will be little KJ’s first Christmas without his dad.

“He played with me on the games. He showed me how to ride my bike and play basketball. I miss my dad, and I love him. The whole family do,” said KJ.

