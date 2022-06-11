ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Church Point man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in St. Landry Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, Troop I responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 35 near Mandy Road in St. Landry Parish. A preliminary investigation shows a Nissan Murano driven by Scotty J. Cormier of Church Point was heading north on LA 35 while an 18-wheeler driven by James Roy of Opelousas was backing into a driveway on the eastside of LA 35. The 18-wheeler crossed the centerline into the northbound lane when Cormier’s vehicle hit the left side of the trailer.

Cormier suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, despite wearing a seatbelt. Roy was also wearing a seatbelt and reported no injuries. Roy submitted a breath sample indicating no alcohol present and showed no signs of impairment.

This crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.