KROTZ SPRINGS, La. (KLFY) – Rockin on the River returns on Sep. 10 and will benefit a 14-year-old boy from St. Landry Parish.

Every year, Rockin on the River benefits a member of the community who is in need. This year, that recipient is 14-year-old Mason Richard.

Mason is currently battling Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and is undergoing treatment. Testing revealed that Mason’s diagnosis is extremely rare as there are no other cases of AML with his genetic makeup. After diagnosis, it was concluded that Mason will need a bone marrow transplant.

One way to help Mason and the Richard family is by attending the Rockin on the River event in Krotz Springs, La.

The fundraising event will include:

Wild game cook-off

Motorcycle Jeep ride

Silent and live auction

Food and drinks

Karaoke

50/50 raffle

Cornhole tournament

Gun raffle

Live music

It will all take place on Sep. 10 at Whitetails, located at 24399 on Hwy 190 in Krotz Springs. The grounds are set to open at 8 a.m.