ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Jack Joseph Ray, Sr., 71, of Arnaudville was arrested by Arnaudville Police Department for several crimes regarding sexual misconduct and juveniles.

Ray Sr.’s charges include:

2 counts of sexual battery

2 counts of indecent behavior with juveniles

2 counts of aggravated crime against nature

2 counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles

2 counts of molestation of a juvenile or person with a physical or mental disability

2 counts of obscenity

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.