ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Jack Joseph Ray, Sr., 71, of Arnaudville was arrested by Arnaudville Police Department for several crimes regarding sexual misconduct and juveniles.
Ray Sr.’s charges include:
- 2 counts of sexual battery
- 2 counts of indecent behavior with juveniles
- 2 counts of aggravated crime against nature
- 2 counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles
- 2 counts of molestation of a juvenile or person with a physical or mental disability
- 2 counts of obscenity
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.