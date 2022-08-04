ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Jack Joseph Ray, Sr., 71, of Arnaudville was arrested by Arnaudville Police Department for several crimes regarding sexual misconduct and juveniles.

Ray Sr.’s charges include:

  • 2 counts of sexual battery
  • 2 counts of indecent behavior with juveniles
  • 2 counts of aggravated crime against nature
  • 2 counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles
  • 2 counts of molestation of a juvenile or person with a physical or mental disability
  • 2 counts of obscenity

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.