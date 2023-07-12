OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — This weekend, a very talented music lineup of local artists will be performing at Evangline Downs in Opelousas to support a great cause.

This Saturday, Evangline Downs will be hosting the Third Annual Concert for a Cure. The concert is a charity fundraiser with all proceeds going to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Last year the concert raised nearly $75,000. This year the goal is to reach $100,000.

The event is taking place inside and doors open at 12 p.m. with the actual concert scheduled for 1-10 p.m. There will also be a live, silent auction. Tickets are $50. If you are ready to purchase a ticket or wish to make a donation to St. Jude Hospital, you can do so through the Concert for a Cure website.

The concert lineup is full of popular, talented local artists. You can see the whole lineup and scheduled times below:

Marc Broussard – 8 p.m.

Clay Cormier – 5:30 p.m.

Kaleb Olivier Trio – 4 p.m.

– Louisiana Red – 2:30 p.m.

Alex Touchet – 1 p.m.

The event is taking place at the Evangline Downs Racetrack & Casino located at 2235 Cresswell Lane Extension in Opelousas.

St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital is a medical hospital dedicated to advancing cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. No child is denied treatment based on race, religion or a family’s ability to pay. You can learn more by visiting their website.