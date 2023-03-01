OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– It’s all about beef this weekend in Opelousas. The St. Landry Parish Cattleman’s Association will be hosting the 37th Annual Here’s the Beef Cookoff this Saturday at the St. Landry Parish AG Arena.

There is a $50 fee to participate in the cookoff. Cooks are allowed to set up any time on Friday.

There will be a trail ride beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday followed by live music at 10 a.m. Throughout the fun, participants will be cooking. Judging samples will be collected at noon. Judges hope to announce the winner of the cookoff at 2:30 p.m. Then, the feast may begin.

Organizers say attendees can expect the most beef they’ve ever seen in their life. Every part of the cow will be prepared. Even the tongue!

If you are not cooking, but would like to attend and taste the cooking, entry is $10. There will be 80+ dishes at the biggest beef buffet in your life.