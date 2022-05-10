ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO) completed a four-month undercover investigation which resulted in 34 arrests, 36 guns seized, four vehicles seized, and illegal drugs valued at $75,000, according to a press release from the SLPSO.

The St. Landry Parish Narcotics Unit began an undercover operation on January 1, 2022, and ended on April 30, 2022.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz made the following statement about the operation:

“The operation’s main goal was to stop violent drug and weapon offenders from ‘terrorizing’ our small municipalities and communities of drive-by shootings, vehicle burglaries, gun thefts, and distribution of illegal drugs. Many chiefs of police, citizens, and mayors have contacted me asking for enforcement help in late 2021. It was noted that the communities didn’t have the manpower and resources to conduct such operations.” SLPSO Sheriff Guidroz

Law enforcement emphasis targeted the rural communities and municipalities within St. Landry Parish. Sheriff Guidroz said smaller municipalities and communities are often seen as easy targets for illicit trade and have shifted illegal activity to those areas.

Here’s a breakdown, according to the SLPSO, of what was seized, as aforementioned:

Guns 31 pistols 5 rifles

