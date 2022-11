ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Guillory Family toy drive has returned for the 32nd year to spread Christmas joy!

The toy drive will be held Dec, 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. located at 633 E. Landry Street, Opelousas, La. 7570.

Toys and donations will be accepted and all collected will be distributed through churches, schools, and agencies.