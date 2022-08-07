ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – According to the Opelousas Police Department (OPD), three men were arrested for allegedly trying to steal catalytic converters from vehicles.

OPD said that on July 31, officers responded to a call of suspicious persons that appeared to be attempting to steal catalytic converters from vehicles at a car dealership.

After officers made contact with one of the individuals, it was determined that the three men were staying at a hotel adjacent to the car dealership, said OPD. Through interrogation, at least one of the suspects admitted that he and his accomplices attempted to steal catalytic converters from vehicles.

Officers were also able to recover several power tools.

The following were arrested and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail for Attempted Theft (over $5000), Criminal Trespassing, and Criminal Damage to Property.

Ronald J Warner, 26, of Houston, Tx.

Javon Burks, 29, of Houston, Tx.

Dontrinique Frear, 26, of Houston, TX.

Disclaimer: All persons are innocent until proven guilty.