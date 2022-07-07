Three Lafayette men are facing drug and weapons charges in St. Landry Parish.

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Three Lafayette men are facing drug and weapons charges in St. Landry Parish.

According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, detectives conducted a narcotic investigation on July 1, within St. Landry Parish that resulted in weapons and narcotic arrests of known felons.

Detectives conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle occupied by 3 male subjects. The driver, Vincent Christian, and a passenger, Tyes Lewis, ran away. Another passenger, who was identified as Travis Bargeman, was taken into custody without incident. With the assistance of Opelousas Police Department’s K-9 Unit, Lewis and Christian were taken into custody in an area near the traffic stop.

During a probable cause search of the vehicle, detectives located approximately 588 grams of suspected marijuana, approximately 2.9 grams of suspected “crack” cocaine, and a 9MM Ruger semi-automatic handgun. Detectives also located $980 found on Christian.

The approximate street value of the suspected marijuana is valued at $14,700 and the approximate street value of the suspected “crack” cocaine is valued at $200.

Vincent Christian, 24 of Lafayette was charged with the following:

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Illegal possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Resisting an officer

Transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses

Travis Bargeman, 34 of Lafayette was charged with the following:

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS

Possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS

Tyes Lewis, 25 of Lafayette was charged with the following: