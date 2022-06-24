OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — A St. Landry Parish grand jury returned indictments against three people involved in the shooting deaths of a 4-year-old girl and 46-year-old man.

Davieontray Breaux, Felton Martin James, and Holly Roberts were each indicted with two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

The shooting happened on Mia Street in Opelousas on April 27, 2022. Investigators said it stemmed from an argument that Roberts was in with her next-door neighbor earlier that day. Later in the evening, Breaux and James met Roberts at her apartment.

James and Roberts then went to the neighbor’s house, and after a verbal exchange, began firing on the occupants, according to investigators.

Killed in the shooting were the 4-year-old girl and Alton Thomas, 46. Three juveniles were also injured.

Breaux, James, and Roberts will all be arraigned in July.

District Attorney Chad Pitre said the crime scene left a “mental scar” on investigating officers and his prosecution team. “Anytime a young child is a murder victim, it’s difficult to deal with,” Pitre said.