EUNICE, La. (KLFY) – Three Eunice teenagers were arrested for Battery on a school teacher.

Eunice Police chief, Randy Fontenot, told KLFY News that the assault took place on Friday at Eunice High School. He says two 15-year olds and a 16-year old were all arrested. They are charged with Battery on a school teacher and disturbing the peace.

All 3 were released to their parents pending an investigation.