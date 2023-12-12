OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – A 2nd arrest was made in the double homicide in Opelousas back in 2022.

According to Opelousas Police, Casey Rubin, 30, was arrested and booked on 2 counts of first degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and illegal use of a weapon.

This is the 2nd arrest in the murder of Samijah Leday and Alexia Joubert. Sadavion George was arrested back in November.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are pending.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Latest Stories