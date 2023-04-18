OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Two suspects arrested on multiple firearms charges are being investigated for possible connection to early morning shooting.

According to Opelousas Police, officers investigated an early morning shooting that occurred in the 800 blk of Mia St. Just before 2:00 a.m., police received a call from a local hospital about a man with a gunshot wound in his leg. At the same time, officers were receiving information about a patrol officer that saw a vehicle in the same area driving at high speeds. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle but after a brief chase, several subjects abandoned the vehicle and ran away.

Officers found two of the suspects who ran away. They also seized several firearms from the vehicle and in the area nearby. In total, 3 handguns and 2 rifles were found. Further investigation found that the vehicle abandoned by the suspects was stolen from the Lafayette area. Investigators will be reviewing evidence and witness statements to determine if the suspects were involved in the shooting that occurred on Mia St. The shooting victim was listed in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Kenderous Rosette, 29 of Opelousas and Romond Bruno, 22 of Lafayette were arrested and booked at the St. Landry Parish Jail. Rosette and Bruno were both charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number and illegal carrying of a firearm.

If anyone has information related to this shooting or any other violent crime, please contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS or by using the P3 mobile App. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $1000 cash reward.