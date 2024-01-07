OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — An 18-year-old in Opelousas has been arrested in connection to a homicide on Friday night.

The Opelousas Police Department said they are currently investigating a homicide that occurred at approximately 9:32 p.m. on Jan. 5 in the 700 block of Hiram Street.

The victim was identified as Zachariah Zerangue, 39, of Opelousas, according to authorities. Officials say Zerangue was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle, where he later died from his injuries.

An 18-year-old male identified as Jeleel Washington has been taken into custody and booked on 2nd-degree murder charges.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The investigation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as more information become available.

The Opelousas Police Department ask that anyone with any information related to this investigation to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $2500.00 cash reward.