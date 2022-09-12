EUNICE, La. (KLFY) – According to the Eunice Police Department (EPD), an 18-year-old has been arrested after shooting at Mamou’s police chief.

Louis Jones, 18, of Eunice, faces charges of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, aggravated drive-by shooting, and aggravated flight from an officer.

According to authorities, on April 12, Mamou Police Chief Brent Zachary and other officers were responding to a report of shots fired when several people inside a vehicle fired shots in the direction of Chief Zachary and the other officers. They then fled the area in a 2005 Nissan Altima.

According to Chief Zachary, the individuals then jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

No injuries were reported, and the vehicle was then taken into evidence and processed for fingerprints.

According to EPD, around 7:20 a.m. on Sept. 12, Officers with EPD went to a residence on Kyries Herbert Street in Eunice and arrested Jones for his alleged involvement in the incident.

Authorities said that another suspect, Devonte Poullard, 18, has also been arrested in relation to this incident.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.