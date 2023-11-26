ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A 17-year-old has died in a St. Landry Parish single-vehicle crash, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Officers with the Louisiana State Police said they responded to a call on Saturday shortly before 6:30 p.m. in regards to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 360. Hunter Joseph Higdon, 17, of Port Barre, died in the crash.

Officials said an investigation revealed the crash occurred as Higdon was driving a 2006 Chevrolet pickup eastbound on La. 360 and for reason still under investigations ran off the roadway. After leaving the roadway, the vehicle struck an embankment, overturned and caused Higdon to be ejected, according to authorities. Officials said Higdon was not restrained.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. A toxicology sample was obtained for analysis, and the crash remains under investigation.

