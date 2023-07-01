LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The family of a teen killed in a shooting in Opelousas held an honor walk tonight to celebrate his life.

Roderick Jones Jr., nicknamed Jr. by his family, was the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday night at North City Park. The suspect, a 14-year-old male, was arrested yesterday by the Opelousas Police Department. The shooting is still under investigation.

Jones’s family and friends met outside of Oschner Lafayette General Hospital for an Honor/Hero Walk. The walk was not only to celebrate Jones’s life, but to also honor the decision to donate his organs to others in need of a transplant. Jones will be transported to Covington in preparation for the surgery.

Family of Jones say he had the ability to bring a smile to everyone’s face and touched the lives of everyone he met.

Due to the sudden nature of his death, his family has started a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of the funeral. Their only wish is to give Jones the memorial service he deserves.

Those wishing to donate are encouraged to do so on the GoFundMe page, or they may donate directly to Ford & Joseph Funeral Home.