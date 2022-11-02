UPDATE: 9:45 P.M.: Opelousas Police have just confirmed with News 10 that the 15-year-old shot on North Main Street Wednesday night, has died.

Eyewitnesses tell us the victim was shot in the head.

As of 10:15 p.m. police are still on scene combing the area and reviewing surveillance footage.

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas Police are currently on the scene of a shooting involving a juvenile.

Police Chief Martin McLendon says officers are at the scene in the 800 block of North Main Street.

The victim, he said, is 15-years-old and has been transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

KLFY has a crew enroute.