(KLFY) — Fourteen Acadiana high schools have been listed among the Top 100 for Louisiana in the latest U.S. News and World Report ranking of the state’s best.

You can read how U.S. News chose its rankings, but the list was built largely on six criteria, including college readiness (30%), college curriculum breadth (10%), state assessment proficiency (20%), state assessment performance (20%), underserved student performance (10%), and graduation rate (10%).

Top 10 Louisiana High Schools

Acadiana High Schools in the Top 100

13. Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts (St. Landry Parish)

19. Lafayette High School (Lafayette)

25. David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy (Lafayette)

27. Early College Academy (Lafayette)

64. Mamou High School (Evangeline Parish)

66. Erath High School (Vermilion Parish)

74. Kaplan High School (Vermilion Parish)

78. Eunice High School (St. Landry Parish)

82. Hathaway High School (Jeff Davis Parish)

87. Jeanerette Sr. High School (Iberia Parish)

88. Loreauville High School (Iberia Parish)

89. North Vermilion High School (Vermilion Parish)

91. New Iberia Sr. High School (Iberia Parish)

98. Ovey Comeaux High School (Lafayette)